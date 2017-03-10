West Knoxville bar Back Door Tavern r...

West Knoxville bar Back Door Tavern reopening with help from the community

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

A popular dive bar in Bearden is reopening its doors after closing them just a few weeks ago. Back Door Tavern closed its doors after financial problems.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ex-officer sues 9th District AG - Russell Johnson (Sep '09) 12 hr Sam Hill 23
Knox News Sentinel 15 hr commenters 26
7 cent gas tax hike 15 hr South Knox Hombre 16
billy worthington Thu yep 1
News Union County authorities say they know nothing ... (May '10) Thu Charlie Bob 13
Gangs In Knoxville (Jun '16) Wed U stupid 51
CVS Caremark (Sep '10) Wed Gabby 20
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Watch for Knox County was issued at March 10 at 2:14PM CST

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,572 • Total comments across all topics: 279,454,435

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC