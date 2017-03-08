Weekend's Women in Jazz Jam Festival ...

Weekend's Women in Jazz Jam Festival makes a statement in its second year

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

Kelle Jolly performs during a 2016 "Mighty Musical Monday" performance at The Tennessee Theatre in downtown Knoxville; she and her fellow local female jazz artists will perform this weekend for the Women in Jazz Jam Festival. Kelle Jolly performs during a 2016 "Mighty Musical Monday" performance at The Tennessee Theatre in downtown Knoxville; she and her fellow local female jazz artists will perform this weekend for the Women in Jazz Jam Festival.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
billy worthington 4 hr yep 1
News Union County authorities say they know nothing ... (May '10) 5 hr Charlie Bob 13
Knox News Sentinel 10 hr South Knox Hombre 24
Gangs In Knoxville (Jun '16) 20 hr U stupid 51
CVS Caremark (Sep '10) 20 hr Gabby 20
Howell and Landon - What??? Wed Lily Metarsundae 10
News Judge rejects plea agreement for preacher in Po... Tue Long Legged Mack ... 3
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,844 • Total comments across all topics: 279,430,187

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC