WDVX Blue Plate Special returns to downtown Knoxville Read Story Grant Robinson
After months of renovations at the Visit Knoxville visitor's center, the WDVX Blue Plate Special returned to its home on Friday with an all-day music party. The Blue Plate Special is an hour-long radio broadcast with a live studio audience that airs at noon Monday through Saturday.
