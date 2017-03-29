Vietnam Veterans Day commemorated at Knoxville ceremony
Dozens of veterans, their families, and supporters were at the East Tennessee Veterans Memorial at Worlds Fair Park Wednesday to honor Vietnam Veterans. "They served honorably.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tennessee Democrats
|11 min
|Moved North
|7
|Police identify body found in North Knoxville (Apr '08)
|3 hr
|Tracy Dunlap
|13
|drug screening in juvenile court
|9 hr
|Jesus
|5
|'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13)
|17 hr
|ThomasA
|5
|The world is better off without Trayvon Martin
|19 hr
|Blue lives matter
|5
|Radio Stations
|Tue
|Just Saying
|58
|98.7 FM Backs Bathroom Rights
|Tue
|My Right not yorin
|3
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC