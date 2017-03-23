Used book sale will be April 1-4 in C...

Used book sale will be April 1-4 in Chilhowee Park

The Friends of the Knox County Public Library will hold its annual Friends Used Book Sale April 1-4 at the Jacob Building at Chilhowee Park, 3301 E. Magnolia Ave., Knoxville. Saturday, April 1 is Members Only Day and hours will be 10 a.m to 6 p.m. Memberships can be purchased or renewed at the door.

