Used book sale at Chilhowee Park April 1-4

The Friends of the Knox County Public Library will hold its annual Friends Used Book Sale April1-4 at the Jacob Building at Chilhowee Park, 3301 E. Magnolia Ave., Knoxville. Saturday, April1 is Members Only Day and hours will be 10 a.m to 6 p.m. Memberships can be purchased or renewed at the door.

