Tropical Smoothie Cafe hopes to expand in Blount County
Tropical Smoothie Cafe has a new location in West Knoxville that's owned and operated by Jody and Amy Willeman. Tropical Smoothie Cafe is expanding its presence in the the area with new cafes in Knoxville - and more to possibly follow in Blount County.
