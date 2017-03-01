Tropical Smoothie Cafe hopes to expan...

Tropical Smoothie Cafe hopes to expand in Blount County

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

Tropical Smoothie Cafe has a new location in West Knoxville that's owned and operated by Jody and Amy Willeman. Tropical Smoothie Cafe is expanding its presence in the the area with new cafes in Knoxville - and more to possibly follow in Blount County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
first offense DUI with failure to appear 4 hr South Knox Hombre 5
deuces wild club (Dec '08) 6 hr dr feelgood 92
Radio Stations 6 hr getting real 44
Review: Court South (Jun '09) 6 hr getting real 25
1st lady 9 hr A voter 8
wbir/abby ham (Dec '11) 13 hr update on 211
News Alligator Found in Tennessee Lake (Mar '07) 22 hr Jeff 93
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,642 • Total comments across all topics: 279,263,534

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC