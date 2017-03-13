Tree Planting Celebration set for April 8 at Marble Springs
In recognition of Arbor Day, Marble Springs, 1220 W. Governor John Sevier Highway, Knoxville, will host a Tree Planting Celebration beginning at 10 a.m. April 8. The event is free, but donations are appreciated. Participants will learn how to properly plant and label saplings to meet arboretum qualifications as set by the Tennessee Urban Forestry Council.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lowe's returns
|5 min
|Big Blue Turd
|2
|Free boxer pups
|28 min
|Fox
|2
|Looking for female fwb
|2 hr
|Vipergreyinc
|1
|CVS Caremark (Sep '10)
|3 hr
|lady vol
|22
|my wife wants to take me to a strip club is tha... (Sep '13)
|20 hr
|Steve S
|27
|The world is better off without Trayvon Martin
|Sun
|truth
|2
|Cops: Texas campus locked down after illegal-im... (Apr '08)
|Sun
|Wow
|8
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC