Tree Planting Celebration set for April 8 at Marble Springs

In recognition of Arbor Day, Marble Springs, 1220 W. Governor John Sevier Highway, Knoxville, will host a Tree Planting Celebration beginning at 10 a.m. April 8. The event is free, but donations are appreciated. Participants will learn how to properly plant and label saplings to meet arboretum qualifications as set by the Tennessee Urban Forestry Council.

