Town mom to become 5th-D Dems' female chair

A Farragut mother of three elementary school-age children, envisioning a "huge sea of blue" flooding the Farragut area's political future, has been elected new female chair of Fifth District Democrats. Lisa Plawchan, who will join FDD male chair Brad Duckett after he ran unopposed for a second term, starts her first 2-year term April 1 to begin the Knox County Democratic Party "year," which runs through March 31. This most recent FDD monthly Thursday evening meeting, March 16, in Rosarito's Mexican Cantina off Lovell Road, was in part a preparation for Knox County Democratic Party Bi-ennial Reorganization Conven-tion.

