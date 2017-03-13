The-Voice 15 mins ago 9:40 p.m.Knoxvi...

The-Voice 15 mins ago 9:40 p.m.Knoxville's Chris Blue passes Voice audition

Knoxville's Chris Blue, a praise and worship leader at Cokesbury United Methodist Church, performed in the Blind Auditions on Tuesday night's episode of the reality singing series, and was selected for Team Alicia. Blue sang Smokey Robinson's "The Tracks of My Tears" for his blind audition.

