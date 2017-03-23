The-Voice 11 mins ago 9:18 p.m.Chris Blue talks with students about pursuing their dreams
March 23, 2017: Chris Blue, star of NBC's The Voice, spoke to students at North Middle School in Lenoir City. Chris Blue, star of NBC's The Voice , visited North Middle School in Lenoir City Thursday to talk with students about following their dreams.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
