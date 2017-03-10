The Harlem Globetrotters prepare for ...

The Harlem Globetrotters prepare for Knoxville event

The Harlem Globe Trotters dropped by the WATE 6 On Your Side studios to shoot some hoops with the crew, and tell us about their upcoming event at Thompson Boling Arena. The full tour schedule is posted on The Harlem Globe Trotters official website .

