The Harlem Globetrotters prepare for Knoxville event
The Harlem Globe Trotters dropped by the WATE 6 On Your Side studios to shoot some hoops with the crew, and tell us about their upcoming event at Thompson Boling Arena. The full tour schedule is posted on The Harlem Globe Trotters official website .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The organizers behind "A Day Without a Woman" w...
|5 min
|Faith Michigan
|15
|Knox News Sentinel
|3 hr
|Baron Trump
|30
|7 cent gas tax hike
|5 hr
|Charlie Bob
|18
|Howell and Landon - What???
|5 hr
|Just Saying
|12
|CVS Caremark (Sep '10)
|15 hr
|Boo Hooey
|21
|Union County authorities say they know nothing ... (May '10)
|16 hr
|nunya
|14
|Ex-officer sues 9th District AG - Russell Johnson (Sep '09)
|Fri
|Sam Hill
|23
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC