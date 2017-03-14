Tennessee lawmakers push VA to build hospital in Knoxville
Republican lawmakers unanimously approved a resolution asking for a medical care facility for military veterans who live in the Knoxville region. The resolution is co-sponsored by Knoxville Representative Jason Zachary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Steve Phillips leaving WBIR for radio station i... (Sep '13)
|11 hr
|Other Guy
|60
|Knox County couple murdered; two in custody (Jul '07)
|13 hr
|Truth hurts
|261
|Hal helton (Jan '14)
|14 hr
|Has balls
|6
|Knox County's 24 hour arrest and inmat populat... (Oct '12)
|17 hr
|Jesus
|4
|The organizers behind "A Day Without a Woman" w...
|Tue
|Faith Michigan
|21
|Knox News Sentinel
|Mon
|South Knox Hombre
|35
|7 cent gas tax hike
|Sun
|Wow
|20
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC