Tennessee Department of Revenue to hold free tax workshop March 22
The Tennessee Department of Revenue will hold a free tax workshop for new businesses from 8:30-12:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, on the third floor of the Department's Knoxville office, 7175 Strawberry Plains Pike.
