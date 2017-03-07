Stepmother accused of torturous abuse of stepsons Starving, battered and handcuffed together to a kitchen cabinet, brothers plotted escape. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2mzmtHL Jessica Cox and attorney Marcos Garza during her preliminary hearing before Knox County Judge Tony Stansberry on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.