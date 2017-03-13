Star Wars Day at ZooFriday, March 17Knoxville, Tenn. -- Meet your...
Meet your favorite "Star Wars" characters without making a trip to a galaxy far, far away! On Saturday, March 18, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., Star Wars characters will be meeting fans and posing for photos at Zoo Knoxville. The day will also feature a Jedi Training Camp that includes light saber training and special instructions on how to use The Force, allowing each child to leave a certified Jedi knight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIMZ-FM Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Murder victims of 2009 (Feb '10)
|7 hr
|who knows
|29
|Arrested again
|8 hr
|Tony
|3
|Knox News Sentinel
|12 hr
|Rondo Wilson
|37
|Steve Phillips leaving WBIR for radio station i... (Sep '13)
|13 hr
|Tod the Bod
|62
|Knox County's 24 hour arrest and inmat populat... (Oct '12)
|23 hr
|Long Legged Mack ...
|5
|Billy Goat Tavern....AWESOME Restaurant (Aug '16)
|Wed
|smarterthanyou
|4
|Knox County couple murdered; two in custody (Jul '07)
|Tue
|Truth hurts
|261
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC