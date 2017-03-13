Star Wars Day at ZooFriday, March 17Knoxville, Tenn. -- Meet your...

Meet your favorite "Star Wars" characters without making a trip to a galaxy far, far away! On Saturday, March 18, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., Star Wars characters will be meeting fans and posing for photos at Zoo Knoxville. The day will also feature a Jedi Training Camp that includes light saber training and special instructions on how to use The Force, allowing each child to leave a certified Jedi knight.

