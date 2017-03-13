Spring Plant Sale takes place April 1 at Racheff Gardens
Historic Ivan Racheff House and Gardens, state headquarters of the Tennessee Federation of Garden Clubs, will have its annual Spring Plant Sale on Saturday, April 1 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Located at 1943 Tennessee Ave. in Knoxville, the historic house and gardens was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2002. Dozens of varieties of plants will be available for sale including herbs, succulents, native plants, annuals, perennials and wild flowers.
