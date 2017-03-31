South Knoxville nightclub closed as public nuisance after shootings, gang activity

Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen's office said Sunnight Lounge, located at 1045 Maryville Pike, was closed by Judge Steve Sword because of gang activity, shootings and extremely violent behavior at the club. According to a petition filed by General Allen, Sunnight Lounge has been the scene of repeated shootings and other violent altercations over the past four months.

