Silent auction, dinner benefits scholarship fund named for slain Knoxville teen
A silent auction and dinner was held Friday night to honor a teenager shot and killed in her home last November. Emma Walker was a cheerleader at Central High School and hoped to be a neonatal nurse when she grew up.
