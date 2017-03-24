Silent auction, dinner benefits schol...

Silent auction, dinner benefits scholarship fund named for slain Knoxville teen

13 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

A silent auction and dinner was held Friday night to honor a teenager shot and killed in her home last November. Emma Walker was a cheerleader at Central High School and hoped to be a neonatal nurse when she grew up.

