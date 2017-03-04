Sevier County website, hotline establ...

Sevier County website, hotline established for disaster relief

The Sevier County Economic Development Council and the cities of Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge have created a website to serve as a one-stop-shop for those needing help after the Gatlinburg wildfires. The website, mountaintough.org , was named for something that Mike Werner, Mayor of Gatlinburg said, "We are Mountain Tough, and we have a strong, strong faith in God."

