Sevier County website, hotline established for disaster relief
The Sevier County Economic Development Council and the cities of Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge have created a website to serve as a one-stop-shop for those needing help after the Gatlinburg wildfires. The website, mountaintough.org , was named for something that Mike Werner, Mayor of Gatlinburg said, "We are Mountain Tough, and we have a strong, strong faith in God."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
