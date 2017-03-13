San Jose Semaphore Cracked! It's A Message From the Moon
Jimmy Waters, who teaches high school math in Knoxville, Tennessee, has cracked the second coded message broadcast by "San Jose Semaphore." Jimmy Waters teaches high school math in Knoxville, Tennessee.
