Robbery felon charged with gun violation, held for investigation
A paroled felon was arrested Sunday evening when police found him parked in the road, checking his Facebook page with a gun underneath the driver's seat, police reports said. Psalms Bronelle Bailey, 23, of Knoxville, was arrested and charged with illegal possession of a firearm.
