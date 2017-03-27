Robbery felon charged with gun violat...

Robbery felon charged with gun violation, held for investigation

A paroled felon was arrested Sunday evening when police found him parked in the road, checking his Facebook page with a gun underneath the driver's seat, police reports said. Psalms Bronelle Bailey, 23, of Knoxville, was arrested and charged with illegal possession of a firearm.

