Rare strep throat strain led to amputation for Knoxville woman
A Knoxville woman feels lucky to be alive after surviving a rare strain of strep throat. The infection ended up leading to several of her fingers and toes having to be amputated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Murder victims of 2009 (Feb '10)
|2 hr
|who knows
|29
|Arrested again
|4 hr
|Tony
|3
|Knox News Sentinel
|7 hr
|Rondo Wilson
|37
|Steve Phillips leaving WBIR for radio station i... (Sep '13)
|9 hr
|Tod the Bod
|62
|Knox County's 24 hour arrest and inmat populat... (Oct '12)
|18 hr
|Long Legged Mack ...
|5
|Billy Goat Tavern....AWESOME Restaurant (Aug '16)
|Wed
|smarterthanyou
|4
|Knox County couple murdered; two in custody (Jul '07)
|Tue
|Truth hurts
|261
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC