Promposal at Taco Bell unites high school sweethearts with fast food

The Taco Bell on Kingston Pike in Knoxville is more than just a place to indulge in fast food burritos and quesadillas. Two East Tennessee high school students bonded over their love for the Mexican fast food chain, and a "promposal" with the Taco Bell sign was just appropriate! The student, who was later identified as Bennett, a senior at Knoxville Catholic High School, used the Taco Bell sign to ask his girlfriend Hannah to prom.

