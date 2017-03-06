Promposal at Taco Bell unites high school sweethearts with fast food
The Taco Bell on Kingston Pike in Knoxville is more than just a place to indulge in fast food burritos and quesadillas. Two East Tennessee high school students bonded over their love for the Mexican fast food chain, and a "promposal" with the Taco Bell sign was just appropriate! The student, who was later identified as Bennett, a senior at Knoxville Catholic High School, used the Taco Bell sign to ask his girlfriend Hannah to prom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWQC-TV Davenport.
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suspicious envelopes sent to Scientology churches (Feb '08)
|1 hr
|Jolly Rodgers
|22
|Hundreds arrested in immigration raids at poult... (Apr '08)
|1 hr
|Advents
|34
|Smithbilt Homes (Jan '16)
|12 hr
|Armslinger
|13
|Trump supporters rally in Knoxville Read Story ...
|15 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|1
|Knox News Sentinel
|19 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|17
|Parade honors a local war veteran (May '07)
|Sun
|Anonymous
|3
|Who is the best disability lawyer in Knoxville? (Nov '12)
|Sun
|adam henry
|39
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC