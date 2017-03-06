Promposal at Taco Bell unites high school sweat hearts with fast food
The Taco Bell on Kingston Pike in Knoxville is more than just a place to indulge in fast food burritos and quesadillas. Two East Tennessee high school students bonded over their love for the Mexican fast food chain, and a "promposal" with the Taco Bell sign was just appropriate! The student, who was later identified as Bennett, a senior at Knoxville Catholic High School, used the Taco Bell sign to ask his girlfriend Hannah to prom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCWY13.
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suspicious envelopes sent to Scientology churches (Feb '08)
|5 hr
|Jolly Rodgers
|22
|Hundreds arrested in immigration raids at poult... (Apr '08)
|6 hr
|Advents
|34
|Smithbilt Homes (Jan '16)
|17 hr
|Armslinger
|13
|Trump supporters rally in Knoxville Read Story ...
|20 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|1
|Knox News Sentinel
|Mon
|South Knox Hombre
|17
|Parade honors a local war veteran (May '07)
|Sun
|Anonymous
|3
|Who is the best disability lawyer in Knoxville? (Nov '12)
|Sun
|adam henry
|39
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC