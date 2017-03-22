Pop-Up Taco Shop for Ten Year Old Patient Michele Silva
I love when local businesses team up with little patients here in east Tennessee, especially when it comes to serious illnesses.. On Wednesday, March 22, there's a pop up taco shop fundraiser at Babalu's in downtown Knoxville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WJXB-FM Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Knoxville leaders: Immigrants shouldn't fear po...
|4 hr
|25or6to4
|1
|Trump supporters rally in Knoxville Read Story ...
|5 hr
|pedro
|2
|dcs drug test (Jan '12)
|21 hr
|ThomasA
|102
|Tusculum College president resigns (Jul '07)
|Tue
|really
|6
|Knox News Sentinel
|Tue
|Jose Mendez
|41
|Study finds most parents using 'timeouts' incor...
|Mar 20
|South Knox Hombre
|1
|CVS Caremark (Sep '10)
|Mar 20
|lady vol
|22
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC