Pop-Up Taco Shop for Ten Year Old Patient Michele Silva

14 hrs ago Read more: WJXB-FM Knoxville

I love when local businesses team up with little patients here in east Tennessee, especially when it comes to serious illnesses.. On Wednesday, March 22, there's a pop up taco shop fundraiser at Babalu's in downtown Knoxville.

