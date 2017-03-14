Police search for family of man found dead at East Knoxville motel
The Knoxville Police Department is asking for help to find the family of a man who was found dead at an East Knoxville motel on Sunday. Officers were called to to motel where they found the body of Steve Edwin Womack, 67. His cause of death is still not known pending an autopsy, but foul play is not suspected.
