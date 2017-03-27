Police: Knoxville man arrested after driving wrong way on I-40W
Investigators say Jerry France was driving a white Toyota Corolla eastbound on I-40W around 1:30 a.m. His brother, Terry France, was a passenger. The suspect led police on a high-speed chase after refusing to stop.
