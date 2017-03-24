Police chase ends on Farragut High Sc...

Police chase ends on Farragut High School football field

A Knoxville man is in custody after a pursuit in West Knox County ended at Farragut High School Friday morning. A Knox County Sheriff's Office deputy tried to stop a 1996 black and white Honda Accord just before noon in the Cedar Bluff area, but the driver, identified as Jaekel, refused to stop.

