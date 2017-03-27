'Poetry vs. Hip-Hop' combines the bes...

'Poetry vs. Hip-Hop' combines the best of both worlds for Knoxville stop

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

Bethsheba "Queen Sheba" Rem and Joseph "Black Atticus" Woods will lead teams of poets vs. hip-hop artists against one another on Saturday in Knoxville. Bethsheba "Queen Sheba" Rem and Joseph "Black Atticus" Woods will lead teams of poets vs. hip-hop artists against one another on Saturday in Knoxville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jessica Wooten 33 min WootenSlooten 1
News 'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13) 1 hr ThomasA 5
The world is better off without Trayvon Martin 2 hr Blue lives matter 5
drug screening in juvenile court 2 hr Duh 4
Radio Stations 22 hr Just Saying 58
98.7 FM Backs Bathroom Rights Tue My Right not yorin 3
Lonsdale shootings Tue Humpty 2
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
  1. Oakland
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,763 • Total comments across all topics: 279,913,659

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC