Phillip Fulmer to speak at Catholic Charitiesa 32nd annual fundraiser dinner

Phillip Fulmer to speak at Catholic Charities 32nd annual fundraiser dinner

Former University of Tennessee head football coach Phillip Fulmer is the guest speaker at Catholic Charities of East Tennessee' 32nd annual fundraiser dinner next week. "An Emerald O'ccasion" is scheduled for March 9 at the Knoxville Marriott.

