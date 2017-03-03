Phillip Fulmer to speak at Catholic Charitiesa 32nd annual fundraiser dinner
Former University of Tennessee head football coach Phillip Fulmer is the guest speaker at Catholic Charities of East Tennessee' 32nd annual fundraiser dinner next week. "An Emerald O'ccasion" is scheduled for March 9 at the Knoxville Marriott.
