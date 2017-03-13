Pellissippi offers a purr-fect way fo...

Pellissippi offers a purr-fect way for students, staff to relax

Counselor Betsy Boyd shows her cat, Jimmy Carter McGill, to student Kay Rees March 9 at Pellissippi State Community College. Pellissippi is the first community college in the state to be named a HABIT facility, allowing it to regularly host visiting animals from Human-Animal Bond in Tennessee.

