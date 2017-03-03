Patrons to meet to discuss future of Knoxvillea s Back Door Tavern
Fans of Back Door Tavern may get a reprieve as the popular West Knoxville dive bar may not close after all. The bar posted on its Facebook page Friday that a patron's meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon to discuss how to keep the bar open.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cold Case Squad makes 3 murder arrests; more to... (Apr '13)
|3 hr
|PostedPhart
|23
|where can I find Grippos BBQ Potato Chips in Kn... (Jul '10)
|5 hr
|SuzanneKnoxville
|48
|Knox News Sentinel
|5 hr
|commenters
|9
|wbir/abby ham (Dec '11)
|12 hr
|tv truth
|213
|1st lady
|Fri
|Charlie Bob
|12
|first offense DUI with failure to appear
|Mar 2
|South Knox Hombre
|5
|deuces wild club (Dec '08)
|Mar 2
|dr feelgood
|92
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC