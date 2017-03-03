Patrons to meet to discuss future of ...

Patrons to meet to discuss future of Knoxvillea s Back Door Tavern

17 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

Fans of Back Door Tavern may get a reprieve as the popular West Knoxville dive bar may not close after all. The bar posted on its Facebook page Friday that a patron's meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon to discuss how to keep the bar open.

