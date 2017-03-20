Optimist Club of Knoxville to host auction
The event will be April 1 from 6 p.m to 10 p.m. at Gettsyvue Country Club, 9317 Linskvue Drive. It will feature a live and silent auction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for female fwb
|2 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|2
|Study finds most parents using 'timeouts' incor...
|2 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|1
|Lowe's returns
|4 hr
|Big Blue Turd
|2
|Free boxer pups
|5 hr
|Fox
|2
|CVS Caremark (Sep '10)
|8 hr
|lady vol
|22
|my wife wants to take me to a strip club is tha... (Sep '13)
|Sun
|Steve S
|27
|The world is better off without Trayvon Martin
|Sun
|truth
|2
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC