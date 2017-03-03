One-on-one with UTa s new athletics d...

One-on-one with UTa s new athletics director John Currie

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

WATE 6 On Your Side Sports Director Marshall Hughes had the chance Friday to speak with incoming University of Tennessee Athletics Director John Currie in a candid one-on-one interview. Marshall Hughes: Your opening speech is now in the books but you won't take over the athletics director position officially until April 1. Has is set in yet? John Currie: Candidly, it's still a bit of a dream to feel that I'm here but we're already getting started and getting around and meeting some folks and doing a lot of listening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Knox News Sentinel 1 hr South Knox Hombre 17
News Hundreds arrested in immigration raids at poult... (Apr '08) 13 hr known 33
News Parade honors a local war veteran (May '07) 18 hr Anonymous 3
Who is the best disability lawyer in Knoxville? (Nov '12) 23 hr adam henry 39
News Cold Case Squad makes 3 murder arrests; more to... (Apr '13) Sat PostedPhart 23
where can I find Grippos BBQ Potato Chips in Kn... (Jul '10) Sat SuzanneKnoxville 48
wbir/abby ham (Dec '11) Sat tv truth 213
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Knox County was issued at March 04 at 5:00PM CST

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,990 • Total comments across all topics: 279,345,339

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC