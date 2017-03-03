One-on-one with UTa s new athletics director John Currie

WATE 6 On Your Side Sports Director Marshall Hughes had the chance Friday to speak with incoming University of Tennessee Athletics Director John Currie in a candid one-on-one interview. Marshall Hughes: Your opening speech is now in the books but you won't take over the athletics director position officially until April 1. Has is set in yet? John Currie: Candidly, it's still a bit of a dream to feel that I'm here but we're already getting started and getting around and meeting some folks and doing a lot of listening.

