North, South Greene Students Attend U...

North, South Greene Students Attend UT Art Academy

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

North and South Greene high school students who attended the University of Tennessee Art Academy March 4 were, in the front row, from top of staircase to bottom: Matthew Habberstad, Courtney Workman, Sierra Kell, Emily Gilland, Cameron Burgin, Abbi Stubbs, Sarah Maupin and Genesis Lira. In the second row, from top to bottom, are: Gracie Weems, Cara Hixson, Ethan Haynes, Conner Hull, Madison Burkey and Michael Malone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Howell and Landon - What??? 3 hr Lily Metarsundae 10
Knox News Sentinel 5 hr Fargo Dakota 22
Gangs In Knoxville (Jun '16) 18 hr Geed Up From Feet Up 50
News Judge rejects plea agreement for preacher in Po... 22 hr Long Legged Mack ... 3
News Berry murder suspect appears in court (Sep '07) Tue About time 289
wbir/abby ham (Dec '11) Tue Brittany 215
News Knoxville non-profit remembers homicide victims... Tue Advents 1
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,775 • Total comments across all topics: 279,408,990

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC