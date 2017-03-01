New Tennessee AD John Currie savors his return to Knoxville

New University of Tennessee athletic director John Currie and new University of Tennessee Chancellor Beverly Davenport speak on stage during a ceremony introducing Currie in Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn., Thursday, March 2, 2017. Currie previously worked at Tennessee for about a decade in various capacities before leaving for Kansas State, where he has been athletic director since 2009.

