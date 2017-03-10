NASA astronaut tells Knoxville women, girls to shoot for the stars

With two missions to outer space under her belt, NASA astronaut Sunita Williams has had the chance to live and work amongst the stars for a total of almost a year. Williams shared her love for space and desire to see more girls and women jump into science, technology, engineering and math-related jobs while in Knoxville to speak at Accenture's International Women's Day Event.

