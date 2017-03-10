NASA astronaut tells Knoxville women,...

NASA astronaut tells Knoxville women, girls to shoot for the stars

11 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

With two missions to outer space under her belt, NASA astronaut Sunita Williams has had the chance to live and work amongst the stars for a total of almost a year. Williams shared her love for space and desire to see more girls and women jump into science, technology, engineering and math-related jobs while in Knoxville to speak at Accenture's International Women's Day Event.

Knoxville, TN

