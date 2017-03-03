More alleged victims in South Knoxville nail salon sexual battery case
Knoxville police say since the arrest of a South Knoxville salon owner on charges of sexual battery of his patrons, there have been reports from more than half a dozen victims who experienced similar attacks. Dan Van Tran, 48, was arrested on two counts of sexual battery.Two women said Tran tried to grope them while they were receiving pedicures at the salon he owns, Nails So Happy Salon, 7553 Mountain Grove Drive.
