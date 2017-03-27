Monroe woman to plead to vote-buying in 2014 sheriff's race Read Story John North

Monroe woman to plead to vote-buying ...

Monroe woman to plead to vote-buying in 2014 sheriff's race

Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

A Monroe County woman has reached a plea deal with prosecutors in a vote-buying case involving the 2014 race for Monroe County sheriff. Documents show Betty Jane Best, also known as Betty Hawkins, will plead guilty in U.S. District Court to one count of conspiracy to buy votes.

