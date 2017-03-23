Military 44 mins ago 5:31 p.m.Service & Sacrifice: Last letter home
Reading from the last letter home from a soldier courting her from the front lines in Korea, Ms. Betty Lee can't help but tear up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Howell and Landon - What???
|3 hr
|Painted rope
|13
|first offense DUI with failure to appear
|4 hr
|Sam
|6
|The world is better off without Trayvon Martin
|4 hr
|IKnowJack
|3
|CVS Caremark (Sep '10)
|4 hr
|Shelly
|23
|dcs drug test (Jan '12)
|4 hr
|Shelly
|104
|my wife wants to take me to a strip club is tha... (Sep '13)
|5 hr
|Shelly
|28
|wbir/abby ham (Dec '11)
|10 hr
|Clem Smith
|221
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC