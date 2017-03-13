Meet me at the fair
Louise Baltimore attended the 1982 World's Fair in Knoxville, Tennessee with her daughter and the Liberty County Cosmopolitan Club. Baltimore continues to tell others about how much she enjoyed the trip and hopes they go again.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Coastal Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Knox County's 24 hour arrest and inmat populat... (Oct '12)
|1 hr
|Rhonda muncy
|3
|The organizers behind "A Day Without a Woman" w...
|8 hr
|Faith Michigan
|21
|Knox News Sentinel
|22 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|35
|7 cent gas tax hike
|Sun
|Wow
|20
|dcs drug test (Jan '12)
|Sat
|Mommy of 5
|101
|Howell and Landon - What???
|Mar 11
|Just Saying
|12
|CVS Caremark (Sep '10)
|Mar 10
|Boo Hooey
|21
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC