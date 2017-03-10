Medic celebrates a Pi Daya with free pies
Medic Regional Blood Center says they're making the most of "Pi Day" by offering free pies for an entire week, and that includes pizza pies. Pi Day is officially on March 14, but the event will kick off Monday, March 13 and run through March 17. Medic is teaming up with local businesses to offer the treats including Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop and Papa Murphy's Pizza.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|7 cent gas tax hike
|1 hr
|cletus
|17
|Ex-officer sues 9th District AG - Russell Johnson (Sep '09)
|13 hr
|Sam Hill
|23
|Knox News Sentinel
|16 hr
|commenters
|26
|billy worthington
|Thu
|yep
|1
|Union County authorities say they know nothing ... (May '10)
|Thu
|Charlie Bob
|13
|Gangs In Knoxville (Jun '16)
|Wed
|U stupid
|51
|CVS Caremark (Sep '10)
|Wed
|Gabby
|20
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC