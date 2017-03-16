Man stabbed in East Knoxville, police search for vehicle
Police said Wednesday at around 11:45 p.m. they found the victim lying on the ground under Interstate 40 near Cherry Street. The victim was taken to University of Tennessee Medical Center.
