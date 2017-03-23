Man robs Knoxville convenience store ...

Man robs Knoxville convenience store at gunpoint

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

Officers were called to BJ's Food Mart, 2711 Sutherland Avenue, around 11 p.m. Employees said a man came in wearing a mask and gloves, forced the employees behind the counter at gunpoint, and demanded money from the register. The victims complied and the suspect got away with an unknown amount of cash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Knox Moderater Politically Corrected? 2 hr Red Light This 3
wbir/abby ham (Dec '11) 2 hr Clem Smith 221
News Official Candidate for TN Governor: Randy Boyd ... 20 hr UHF Dan 2
News Trump supporters rally in Knoxville Read Story ... 21 hr Russian Stooge 3
News Knoxville leaders: Immigrants shouldn't fear po... Thu Bull Durham 3
News Study finds most parents using 'timeouts' incor... Thu Just Saying 4
Knox News Sentinel Thu South Knox Hombre 42
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,860 • Total comments across all topics: 279,780,353

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC