Man robs Knoxville convenience store at gunpoint
Officers were called to BJ's Food Mart, 2711 Sutherland Avenue, around 11 p.m. Employees said a man came in wearing a mask and gloves, forced the employees behind the counter at gunpoint, and demanded money from the register. The victims complied and the suspect got away with an unknown amount of cash.
