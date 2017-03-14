Man arrested for trying to have sex with 13-year-old in Knoxville
A Monroe County man was arrested Monday for attempting to have sex with a 13-year-old girl in Knoxville and police believe there may be other victims in the case. Justin Phelps, 26, is charged with solicitation of a minor - aggravated statutory rape, as well as a violation of the sex offender registry.
