Mabry-Hazen House seeks volunteers for Park Day April 1
On Saturday, April 1, history buffs, community leaders and preservationists will team up with the Civil War Trust at more than 130 sites in 30 states to answer the call to service on Park Day. For more than 20 years, Park Day has attracted volunteers of all ages and abilities bound by their dedication to serving their communities at historic sites nationwide.
