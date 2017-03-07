Lucky Kidney Run, Irish Festival return to Knoxville for good cause
East Tennessee Kidney Foundation hosts the 2017 Lucky Kidney Run and Irish Festival on March 18. The event, sponsored by Fresenius Kidney Care, kicks off at 10 a.m. and features 6k and 2k courses beginning in Market Square and traveling through downtown Knoxville. The Lucky Kidney Run also features the Irish Festival in Market Square from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival includes music, kid's activities, face painting and vendors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gangs In Knoxville (Jun '16)
|3 hr
|Geed Up From Feet Up
|50
|Howell and Landon - What???
|7 hr
|Devan
|8
|Judge rejects plea agreement for preacher in Po...
|7 hr
|Long Legged Mack ...
|3
|Berry murder suspect appears in court (Sep '07)
|10 hr
|About time
|289
|wbir/abby ham (Dec '11)
|11 hr
|Brittany
|215
|Knoxville non-profit remembers homicide victims...
|15 hr
|Advents
|1
|Official Candidate for TN Governor: Randy Boyd ...
|15 hr
|Advents
|1
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC