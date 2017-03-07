Lucky Kidney Run, Irish Festival return to Knoxville for good cause

East Tennessee Kidney Foundation hosts the 2017 Lucky Kidney Run and Irish Festival on March 18. The event, sponsored by Fresenius Kidney Care, kicks off at 10 a.m. and features 6k and 2k courses beginning in Market Square and traveling through downtown Knoxville. The Lucky Kidney Run also features the Irish Festival in Market Square from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival includes music, kid's activities, face painting and vendors.

