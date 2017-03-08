Locate Arts Talk at the Dixon
Carolyn and Brian Jobe are the power couple behind locatearts.org , a website dedicated to fostering a unified statewide art scene in Tennessee. Today at noon, they will be presenting on the state of art communities across Tennessee as part of the Dixon's Munch and Learn Series.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Memphis Flyer.
