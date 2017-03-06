Kroger to close Western Avenue grocer...

Kroger to close Western Avenue grocery store, fuel center

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

On March 31, Kroger said they will close their store and fuel center located at 4440 Western Avenue. All 80 associates will be offered positions at Krogers stores in the Knoxville-area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Smithbilt Homes (Jan '16) 3 hr Armslinger 13
News Suspicious envelopes sent to Scientology churches (Feb '08) 5 hr Noetics 20
News Trump supporters rally in Knoxville Read Story ... 6 hr South Knox Hombre 1
Knox News Sentinel 10 hr South Knox Hombre 17
News Hundreds arrested in immigration raids at poult... (Apr '08) 22 hr known 33
News Parade honors a local war veteran (May '07) Sun Anonymous 3
Who is the best disability lawyer in Knoxville? (Nov '12) Sun adam henry 39
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,038 • Total comments across all topics: 279,354,437

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC